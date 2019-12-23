Penn State Hockey To Auction Off Football-Themed ‘White Rush’ Uniforms To Benefit THON

Penn State men’s hockey will auction off its football-themed “White Rush” uniforms to benefit THON as well as Hockey Coaches Care, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Penn State set to auction football-themed 'White Rush' jerseys following February 1st contest against Notre Dame! Proceeds will benefit Hockey Coaches Care and THON! #WeAre #HockeyValley



Read https://t.co/E6nASjv3X4 — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) December 23, 2019

The Nittany Lions’ new alternate digs will be up for auction on Penn State Athletics’ website immediately following their February 1 matchup against Notre Dame at Pegula Ice Arena, which is set for 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit THON as well as Hockey Coaches Care — an organization “committed to helping members of the amateur hockey community in times of need.”

Prior to the Big Ten hockey clash, replica White Rush shirseys will be available for purchase at the Penn State Bookstore. It’s not clear at this time if proceeds from shirseys will also benefit the two charities.

The uniforms, which were unveiled during a timeout in this year’s White Out against Michigan, closely resemble Penn State football’s timeless threads. They feature Penn State’s chipmunk logo on the front and each player’s jersey number in big, navy-blue font. The back of the jerseys only feature each player’s number and, most notably, not their last name.

“The White Rush uniform is something we have talked about doing for a while as a tribute to the tradition of excellence at Penn State and our great football program,” head coach Guy Gadowsky said. “They look really cool, too.”

The No. 8 Nittany Lions are 13-6 overall so far this season and 8-4 in conference play. They’ll continue their season on Friday, January 3 when they host Niagara. Puck drop at Pegula is set for 7 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]