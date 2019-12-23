Penn State Hoops Ranked No. 20 In AP Top 25 Poll
No, last week wasn’t a dream. Penn State men’s basketball is still ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
In fact, the Nittany Lions climbed all the way to No. 20 in this week’s poll.
Pat Chambers’ squad played just one game this past week, as the Nittany Lions rolled over a winless Central Connecticut squad 87-58. They currently hold a 10-2 record and are still 1-1 in Big Ten play.
Penn State is among five other Big Ten teams ranked in the Top 25, including No. 2 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Michigan State, and No. 25 Iowa. The Nittany Lions played Ohio State and Maryland back to back, at they fell 106-74 to the Buckeyes in Columbus but bounced back with a massive 76-69 victory over the Terps just three days later.
Lamar Stevens and Co. leapfrogged Washington and Arizona for the No. 20 spot. Gonzaga took over as the top team in the nation after previously top-ranked Kansas was taken down by Villanova on Saturday. The Nittany Lions also came in at No. 24 in this week’s Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the NET Rankings.
After the Nittany Lions welcome Cornell to the Bryce Jordan Center at noon on Sunday, December 29, they’ll play Big Ten opponents for the remainder of the regular season until March. Penn State reopens conference play with a game against Iowa at The Palestra, also known as the “Cathedral of College Basketball,” in Philadelphia. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
