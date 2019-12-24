Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 16 Roundup

Week 16 of the NFL season has come and gone, and with that, the final week of the regular season is now upon us. In a week that crowned many as fantasy football champions, some owners can thank several of the Nittany Lions for killing it in the NFL this weekend.

Miles Sanders, DaeSean Hamilton, Mike Gesicki, and Saquon Barkley all found the end zone this weekend, with the latter two both putting together multiple-touchdown performances.

Here’s a look back at how some of the Nittany Lions fared in week 16 of the NFL season:

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley played like he did in the 2017 Rose Bowl this weekend in the Giants’ matchup against the Washington Redskins. Barkley posted 189 yards rushing on 22 carries and 90 yards receiving on four catches, recording a touchdown both on the ground and through the air.

Of his many highlights throughout the day, the most jaw-dropping had to be his 67 yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Redskins’ safety Montae Nicholson is still searching for his ankles after this play.

Saquon is off to the races for a 67-yard touchdown! pic.twitter.com/1PdiF33ed4 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 22, 2019

Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Miles Sanders came up big once again this week, leading the Philadelphia Eagles in rushing and coming in second in receiving in the biggest game of the year for the Eagles.

In the Eagles 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Sanders totaled 79 yards on 20 carries, and 77 yards receiving on five catches. He scored from one yard out on a crucial third and goal at the end of the third quarter, and he later sealed the game with a 38-yard run on third down with just under a minute to play.

Miles called GAME pic.twitter.com/cC8IEhy91u — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 23, 2019

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki went off in the Dolphins’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the 38-35 win for Miami, Gesicki was a machine, totaling six catches for 82 yards, while also hauling in two touchdowns.

The first was an easy reception from 32 yards out late in the first half, and the second was on a playground throw from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the third quarter. Gesicki boxed out a much smaller defender to score from 13 yards out.

His fantastic performance didn’t end in all praise, as college teammate Trace McSorley had something to say about his first touchdown celebration.

DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos

A name we haven’t talked about much this whole season, DaeSean Hamilton absolutely exploded in the Broncos’ 27-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Hamilton led Denver with six catches for 65 yards, and he caught his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter that gave the Broncos a lead they would never relinquish.

Things you just love to see:

-A nice RPO

-DaeSean Hamilton scoring touchdowns in the NFL pic.twitter.com/xyfVB0nwEH — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 22, 2019

Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

Sean Lee did all he could for the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. On the other side of the ball trying to stop Miles Sanders and the Eagles Sunday afternoon, Lee totaled a whopping 17 tackles in the Cowboys’ loss.

Lee and the Cowboys will wrap up their regular season against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but their loss to Philadelphia gave the Birds control of their own destiny. Dallas needs to win and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants in order to secure another NFC East division title.

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Allen Robinson’s streak of phenomenal games came to an end this Sunday, as the Bears’ offense looked pitiful at home in a 26-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson was a lone bright spot on the team however, as he strung together a solid six-catch performance for 53 yards.

Allen Robinson is just a pristine player. Phenomenal route-runner. Dominant at the catch point. Gets off the line of scrimmage in a flash. Has it all and in the middle of perhaps his best season.



All I want is for him to play with a great QB. Just once. pic.twitter.com/V0oaFZN2fa — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 23, 2019

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Robbie Gould was great this weekend, as his performance during the nightcap of Saturday football games ended with him drilling a game-winning field goal to beat the Rams. He was perfect on Saturday by making all four extra points and both of his field goals.

Another week, another Penn Stater drilling a game-winning field goal pic.twitter.com/gLASmrtTlr — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 22, 2019

Other Notables

Sam Ficken : Ficken looked great this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made all three of his field goal attempts, and his one extra-point try. His 54 yard field goal was a career best, and he scored the same amount of points as the Steelers did by himself.

: Ficken looked great this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He made all three of his field goal attempts, and his one extra-point try. His 54 yard field goal was a career best, and he scored the same amount of points as the Steelers did by himself. Carl Nassib: Nassib had a somewhat quiet game on Saturday in the Buccaneers’ 23-20 loss against the Houston Texans, only recording two tackles. He wasn’t completely silent though, as one of those tackles was a sack on the shifty Deshaun Watson.

Nassib had a somewhat quiet game on Saturday in the Buccaneers’ 23-20 loss against the Houston Texans, only recording two tackles. He wasn’t completely silent though, as one of those tackles was a sack on the shifty Deshaun Watson. Adrian Amos: Amos had a quiet performance as the lone Nittany Lion on the field during the Vikings’ matchup against the Packers on Monday Night Football. He had two tackles in the Vikings 23-10 loss.

