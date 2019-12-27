PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Football To Honor Wally Triplett, 1948 Cotton Bowl Team With Helmet Decals

Penn State Football via Twitter
By Mikey Mandarino
12/27/19 1:14 pm

Penn State football will honor Wally Triplett and its 1948 team with a commemorative sticker on the team’s helmets that they’ll wear in Saturday’s Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis.

Head coach James Franklin teased some sort of uniform modification during his and Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield’s joint press conference on Friday morning, and the Nittany Lions’ social media channels made the announcement later on Friday.

The decals feature Wally Triplett’s initials in between the team’s signature blue stripe. The top part of the stripe says “WE ARE,” and the bottom reads “1948” in honor of the year that the Penn State legend broke the Cotton Bowl’s color barrier.

Wally Triplett and Dennie Hoggard were the first two African-American players to ever participate in the Cotton Bowl. They both played for Penn State in its 13-13 tie against Southern Methodist University, and Triplett caught the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter of the game. Triplett, who passed away in November 2018 at the age of 92, is the subject of the legend surrounding the Nittany Lions’ iconic “We Are” chant.

Rumors arose that Penn State and SMU met to discuss removing the Nittany Lions’ African-American players from the game. As the legend goes, Steve Suhey — Penn State’s captain at the time — was against those meetings, and he said one of the most historically significant lines in the university’s history:

“We are Penn State. There will be no meetings.”

In 1948, the only bowl game that allowed African-American players to participate was the Rose Bowl, which was one of just four postseason games that existed at the time. Triplett was elected into the Cotton Bowl’s Hall of Fame in January 2018.

In addition to breaking the Cotton Bowl’s color barrier, Triplett became the first African-American player to be drafted by an NFL team. The Detroit Lions picked him in 1949, and he spent two seasons with the organization before he was drafted by the United States’ military to serve in the Korean War. Triplett returned to Detroit in 1952 before the Lions traded him to the Cardinals, which is where he finished pro football career.

The true origin of “We Are Penn State” has been disputed over the years. But at the end of the day, Wally Triplett is one of the most important, significant football players to ever step foot on Penn State’s campus — and the fact that this year’s Nittany Lions will honor Triplett’s legacy is incredibly cool.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mikey

Sandy Barbour Discusses Athletics’ Facility Renovations, James Franklin’s Contract Negotiations, And More At Pre-Cotton Bowl Press Conference

Barbour also talked about a potential renewal of the Penn State-Pitt football series and Penn State men’s basketball’s early success as part of her 25-minute media availability in Dallas.

Goodyear Unveils Nittany Lion Tire Art Statue As Part Of Cotton Bowl Tradition

Previewing The Enemy: Memphis Tigers

Previewing The Enemy: Memphis Tigers

Memphis’ potent offense and passing game could cause problems for Penn State’s secondary on Saturday.

Sandy Barbour Discusses Athletics’ Facility Renovations, James Franklin’s Contract Negotiations, And More At Pre-Cotton Bowl Press Conference

Barbour also talked about a potential renewal of the Penn State-Pitt football series and Penn State men’s basketball’s early success as part of her 25-minute media availability in Dallas.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend