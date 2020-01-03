Josh Reaves Makes NBA Debut In Dallas Mavericks’ 123-111 Victory Over Brooklyn Nets
Another Penn State men’s basketball alumnus has officially arrived in the NBA.
Josh Reaves recorded his first action in the Association during the Dallas Mavericks’ 123-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Despite making his debut, Reaves didn’t make too much of an impact on the stat sheet. He went 0-for-1 from the field and posted a plus-minus rating of -3 in one minute of action.
Naturally, Reaves was mobbed by his new NBA teammates before the game began.
The Mavs initially agreed to a two-way contract with Reaves, who was a defensive stalwart during his four seasons as a Nittany Lion, in June before officially signing the guard following the conclusion of the NBA Summer League. Reaves impressed in Summer League action for Dallas by averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in five appearances.
He registered two starts in the Summer League while making a handful of highlight-reel plays — including a buzzer-beater from beyond half court on July 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
During his time as a Nittany Lion, Reaves helped Penn State capture the 2017-18 NIT title by scoring 10.6 points and adding 3.1 assists per contest. Defense was the name of Reaves’ game in college, as he won the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year award as a senior in 2018-19. The stalwart from Fairfax, Virginia is the only player in Big Ten history to lead the conference in steals in three different seasons, and he racked up a total of 250 swipes and 92 blocks during his collegiate career.
At the end of the day, Reaves’ NBA debut may have been fairly uneventful, but he’s officially in the league’s record book now.
