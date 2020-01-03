Josh Reaves Makes NBA Debut In Dallas Mavericks’ 123-111 Victory Over Brooklyn Nets

Another Penn State men’s basketball alumnus has officially arrived in the NBA.

Josh Reaves recorded his first action in the Association during the Dallas Mavericks’ 123-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Despite making his debut, Reaves didn’t make too much of an impact on the stat sheet. He went 0-for-1 from the field and posted a plus-minus rating of -3 in one minute of action.

Naturally, Reaves was mobbed by his new NBA teammates before the game began.

The Mavs initially agreed to a two-way contract with Reaves, who was a defensive stalwart during his four seasons as a Nittany Lion, in June before officially signing the guard following the conclusion of the NBA Summer League. Reaves impressed in Summer League action for Dallas by averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in five appearances.

He registered two starts in the Summer League while making a handful of highlight-reel plays — including a buzzer-beater from beyond half court on July 13 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Josh Reaves from the parking lot!



The former @PennStateMBB standout drained this shot from beyond half court for the @dallasmavs in NBA Summer League action. pic.twitter.com/hX0VPJ9bR6 — Onward State (@OnwardState) July 14, 2019

The block at one end and the fancy finish at the other. It's been a good summer for @jreaves23. pic.twitter.com/diSCMoWjbP — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 10, 2019

During his time as a Nittany Lion, Reaves helped Penn State capture the 2017-18 NIT title by scoring 10.6 points and adding 3.1 assists per contest. Defense was the name of Reaves’ game in college, as he won the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year award as a senior in 2018-19. The stalwart from Fairfax, Virginia is the only player in Big Ten history to lead the conference in steals in three different seasons, and he racked up a total of 250 swipes and 92 blocks during his collegiate career.

At the end of the day, Reaves’ NBA debut may have been fairly uneventful, but he’s officially in the league’s record book now.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism and Onward State's Sports Editor. He grew up in Bedminster, NJ and is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is hard. If you're dying to see more hockey/golf content on your timeline, you can follow Mikey on Twitter @mikey_mandarino. Send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Eric Barron Reported As Former Finalist For University Of Colorado President In 2019 Search Penn State president Eric Barron was one of 30 candidates being considered for the same position at the University of Colorado last year, according to reports from The Colorado Independent.