Penn State Student Dies In Car Accident

A Penn State sophomore died in a one-car accident on U.S. Route 322 East near Lewistown on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Caleb McGee, of Clearfield, was killed after his pickup truck collided with the Jersey barrier, veered up an embankment, and hit a tree a little after noon, according to reports from WJAC and Gant News. Coroner Daniel Lynch pronounced McGee dead at the scene, per reports.

At Penn State, McGee pursued his lifelong love of cows, majoring in animal science and working with the Penn State Dairy Science Club, according to his obituary.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12 at the Curwensville Community Baptist Church. Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde. In lieu of flowers, McGee’s family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 202, Curwensville, PA, 16833; the PA Holstein Association (Juniors) 839 Benner Pike, State College, PA 16801; or the Morrisons Cove 4-H Dairy Club, C/O Robyn Bechtel, 147 Bechtel Lane, Martinsburg, PA 16662.

Our condolences go out to McGee’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Editor’s note: This story originally reported the date of Caleb McGee’s death as Thursday. It has since since been corrected, and we apologize for this error.

