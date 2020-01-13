PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Malcom Gladwell To Speak At State Theatre January 29

Frank Scaramuzzo | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
1/13/20 10:42 am

Best-selling author Malcom Gladwell will speak at the State Theatre Wednesday, January 29.

The event, titled “An Evening with Malcom Gladwell” and presented by The Daily Collegian and the Centre Daily Times, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but according to the State Theatre’s website, the event is already sold out.

Gladwell is a prolific writer with a list of best-selling titles that include “Outliers,” “Blink,” and “The Tipping Point.” He has been included in TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People List and was named one of Foreign Policy’s top global thinkers. Gladwell has also contributed to the New Yorker since 1996.

“Talking to Strangers,” Gladwell’s most recent book and the current No. 2 New York Times nonfiction bestseller, examines Penn State leaders’ decisionmaking in response to the Sandusky sex-abuse scandal. He posits that in trusting Sandusky, Penn State leaders “default(ed) to truth,” a phenomenon that the book describes as an automatic assumption of an individual’s honesty.

“In those rare instances where trust ends in betrayal, those victimized by default to truth deserve our sympathy, not our censure,” he writes.

Gladwell also claimed that “the leadership at Penn State was totally, outrageously attacked over this. I think they’re blameless,” while discussing the book on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

While You Were Away…

From Jake Zembiec shaving his mustache to the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, a lot happened over winter break.

Joe Pa’s Closet To Hold Vintage Clothing THON Fundraiser

Clothing can be donated to the fundraiser during the next few weeks and will be auctioned off in the HUB in February.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend