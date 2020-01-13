Mo Cooper, Wife Of Penn State Baseball Coach, Finishes Radiation Treatment For Cancer

Maureen “Mo” Cooper, wife of Penn State baseball head coach Rob Cooper and director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics, has finished radiation treatment. Coach Cooper announced this via a heartwarming Twitter video of her ringing a bell on Friday.

I love this women with all my heart!!! What a bad ass!!! @Mocoop3 has officially finished radiation treatment!!! #SuckItCancer #MosMinions pic.twitter.com/pazo3mPOPq — Rob Cooper (@16RobCooper) January 10, 2020

Finishing treatment is a major step forward for Cooper, who has been battling breast cancer since September. Since making the announcement, support for Cooper has poured in on Twitter, including a message from Lady Lions head coach Carolyn Kieger.

Yess @Mocoop3 inspired by your strength and attitude! https://t.co/PPa2PtWfyf — Carolyn Kieger (@CoachKiegs) January 10, 2020

Cooper currently serves as the director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics for the Office of Ethics and Compliance at Penn State. In this position, she oversees 14 Commonwealth campuses in the Penn State University Athletic Conference, as well as advocating for five NCAA Division III colleges. Cooper has over 20 years of experience with intercollegiate athletic programs, mainly focusing on athletic integrity.

Coach Cooper was also named an inaugural Baseball vs. Cancer ambassador in December, which recognized his effort in the fight against cancer. Since 2014, Penn State baseball has raised nearly $50,000 in efforts against pediatric cancer, in large thanks to Coach Cooper being at the helm of the program.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

While You Were Away… From Jake Zembiec shaving his mustache to the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, a lot happened over winter break.