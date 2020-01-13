PSU news by
Mo Cooper, Wife Of Penn State Baseball Coach, Finishes Radiation Treatment For Cancer

Elissa Hill | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
1/13/20 4:07 am

Maureen “Mo” Cooper, wife of Penn State baseball head coach Rob Cooper and director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics, has finished radiation treatment. Coach Cooper announced this via a heartwarming Twitter video of her ringing a bell on Friday.

Finishing treatment is a major step forward for Cooper, who has been battling breast cancer since September. Since making the announcement, support for Cooper has poured in on Twitter, including a message from Lady Lions head coach Carolyn Kieger.

Cooper currently serves as the director of Commonwealth Campus Athletics for the Office of Ethics and Compliance at Penn State. In this position, she oversees 14 Commonwealth campuses in the Penn State University Athletic Conference, as well as advocating for five NCAA Division III colleges. Cooper has over 20 years of experience with intercollegiate athletic programs, mainly focusing on athletic integrity.

Coach Cooper was also named an inaugural Baseball vs. Cancer ambassador in December, which recognized his effort in the fight against cancer. Since 2014, Penn State baseball has raised nearly $50,000 in efforts against pediatric cancer, in large thanks to Coach Cooper being at the helm of the program.

