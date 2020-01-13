PSU news by
New Restaurant Pablo’s Chicken To Open On Calder Way

Jim Davidson | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
1/13/20 4:08 am

324 East Calder Way will welcome its third restaurant occupant in as many years when Pablo’s Chicken opens its doors.

A large sign adorned with falling chicken wings hung in the front window of the unit Sunday evening and announced that Pablo’s, a restaurant that will offer “freshly cooked chicken” according to its website, will open soon.

An unsigned passage on the “about” page of the restaurant’s website explained the reasoning behind its opening: “sounds like a good enough reason to build a restaurant; when you like the food and there is a reasonable demand for the food, go for it, some would say.”

“I walked and I walked and I never found a place to get some freshly cooked chicken. That’s what sparked the idea,” the page reads.

Neither the website nor the sign in the doorway offered an opening date or menu for the new restaurant. Pablo’s is hiring, however, and the website features an application page.

Pablo’s will take the place of King Patacón, which opened in September and replaced Barranquero Columbian Café.

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State.

