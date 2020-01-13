Penn State Hoops Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Poll

After being ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for a month, Penn State men’s basketball is officially unranked thanks to back-to-back Big Ten losses.

JUST IN: @PennStateMBB dropped out of this week's @AP_Top25 poll after back-to-back losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/7wjYefH6Te — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 13, 2020

The Nittany Lions had a brutal couple of games after their win at the Palestra last week, as they lost consecutive contests against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Penn State struggled to get much of any consistent offense going in either game, and now holds a 2-3 record in conference play.

There are still four Big Ten squads among the Top 25, including No. 15 Michigan State, No. 17 Maryland, No. 19 Michigan, and No. 21 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have fallen far in the poll after losing their last four games to the likes of West Virginia, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Indiana.

Pat Chambers’ squad is now ranked No. 35 in the NET Rankings. The Nittany Lions are one of an impressive 12 Big Ten squads in the Top 50 of these rankings that were released on Sunday, January 12.

Penn State will try to start its climb back in to the AP Top 25 with a game against Minnesota at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15. That match up will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions’ conference schedule won’t get any easier from there, as they’ll welcome Ohio State to the Bryce Jordan Center at noon this Saturday.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

