Penn State Hoops Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Poll
After being ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for a month, Penn State men’s basketball is officially unranked thanks to back-to-back Big Ten losses.
The Nittany Lions had a brutal couple of games after their win at the Palestra last week, as they lost consecutive contests against Rutgers and Wisconsin. Penn State struggled to get much of any consistent offense going in either game, and now holds a 2-3 record in conference play.
There are still four Big Ten squads among the Top 25, including No. 15 Michigan State, No. 17 Maryland, No. 19 Michigan, and No. 21 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have fallen far in the poll after losing their last four games to the likes of West Virginia, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Indiana.
Pat Chambers’ squad is now ranked No. 35 in the NET Rankings. The Nittany Lions are one of an impressive 12 Big Ten squads in the Top 50 of these rankings that were released on Sunday, January 12.
Penn State will try to start its climb back in to the AP Top 25 with a game against Minnesota at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15. That match up will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Nittany Lions’ conference schedule won’t get any easier from there, as they’ll welcome Ohio State to the Bryce Jordan Center at noon this Saturday.
