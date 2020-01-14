PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Wrestling

Former Penn State Wrestler Brody Teske Transfers To Northern Iowa

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Jarod Kutz
1/14/20 9:25 pm

One week after Cael Sanderson said former Penn State wrestling 125-pounder Brody Teske was entering the transfer portal, the redshirt freshman announced that he would be returning to his home state to wrestle for Northern Iowa.

“I will be returning to my roots and the state that will always be home to me! I appreciate the support!” Teske said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

I will be returning to my roots and the state that will always be home to me! I appreciate the support! 🐾 🚂 #Family #Revolution

A post shared by TESKE (@brodyteske) on

Teske had a 5-2 record and a 1-1 dual record with the Nittany Lions this season. He will be joining a UNI team that already has five 125-pounders on the roster.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jarod Kutz

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jarod

Penn State Wrestling Rolls To 30-9 Win Over Northwestern

Penn State wrestling recorded a fall and three technical falls to secure its fifth dual win of the season against against Northwestern.

Penn State Wrestling Takes Down Penn 33-7 At Rec Hall

Eberly College Of Science Dean To Step Down In June 2020

State College Borough Council Approves Summers On Allen Proposal

Council approved the proposal with a 4-3 vote after rejecting it in December.

Power Ranking Penn State Football Early Enrollees’ First Day Of Class Seats

If a football player shows up on the first day of class and doesn’t tweet at Coach Franklin, does it even count?

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend