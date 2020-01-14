Former Penn State Wrestler Brody Teske Transfers To Northern Iowa

One week after Cael Sanderson said former Penn State wrestling 125-pounder Brody Teske was entering the transfer portal, the redshirt freshman announced that he would be returning to his home state to wrestle for Northern Iowa.

“I will be returning to my roots and the state that will always be home to me! I appreciate the support!” Teske said in an Instagram post.

Teske had a 5-2 record and a 1-1 dual record with the Nittany Lions this season. He will be joining a UNI team that already has five 125-pounders on the roster.

