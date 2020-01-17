BJC, Student Government Associations Present To Student Fee Board

The University Park Student Fee Board heard allocation request presentations from the Bryce Jordan Center and budget explanations from two Penn State student government associations at its Friday morning meeting. The Board also approved hearing requests from the Penn State Student Farm and University Health Services.

BJC Assistant General Manager Phil Stout kicked Friday’s meeting off by presenting the center’s lowered funding request, citing a use of rollover funds from previous allocations as the reason for the change. This funding primarily supports student ticket subsidies, which provide a discount for students on the venue’s event tickets. The center was allocated a total of $225,000 last cycle.

The Board motioned to enter a closed executive session during the BJC presentation in an effort to preserve the contractual information of possible future performers currently in negotiation with the center that have yet to be announced.

“We’re trying to hit as many different genres as we possibly can during the year,” Stout said while explaining the performances the center had subsidized for students over the past year.

University Park Undergraduate Association President Laura McKinney and Chief of Staff Ben Cutler and Graduate and Professional Student Association President Claire Kelling then outlined their respective organizations’ budget structures and initiatives.

Student government associations receive flat Fee Board funding from year to year. Their allocation is reviewed every three years, and they also undergo a separate fund audit twice annually. Only at-large members of the Fee Board can vote to approve funding allocations for student government associations.

McKinney and Cutler explained that UPUA had used and would continue to use its approximately $139,000 three-year budget to fund its annual initiatives, ranging from World Cultural Week to Movin’ On.

Kelling explained GPSA’s organization of town hall meetings, social programming and writing bootcamps.

The Board also approved the scheduling of two additional hearings. The first was a $200,000 allocation request presentation from the newly-expanded Penn State Student Farm.

The second request for a hearing was submitted by University Health Services, which is reportedly requesting funding to provide Chlamydia and Gonorrhea testing for students. Both were approved unanimously and will be held during this fee cycle.

About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

