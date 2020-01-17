SAAB To Host Lip Sync Battle To Benefit THON

The Student-Athlete Advisory Board will host its fifth annual Lip Sync Battle at 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21 in the HUB’s Freeman Auditorium. Proceeds from the event will be donated to benefit THON.

All teams in the athletic department are invited to participate by lip-syncing and dancing to famous songs in hopes of taking home the 2020 Lip Sync Battle Trophy. The event serves the additional purpose of allowing teams to brush up on their moves ahead of February’s popular and highly competitive THON Pep Rally dance competition.

Tickets are $4.99 and can be purchased at the door with either cash or LionCash+.

To get you ready for a night of amazing performances, enjoy this video of some of the singing and dancing athletes from 2018:

