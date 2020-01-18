Five Penn State Football Seniors Selected To Postseason All-Star Contests

Five Penn State football seniors — defensive tackle Robert Windsor, linebacker Cam Brown, cornerback John Reid, offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, and wide receiver Dan Chisena– have been selected to postseason all-star contests.

Windsor and Brown accepted their invites to the Reese’s Senior Bowl that will take place Saturday, January 25th in Mobile, Alabama. It’s the third consecutive year that Penn State will have at least one participant in the Senior Bowl.

Windsor has been a staple on the defensive line throughout his four years on the field for the Nittany Lions. He has totaled 118 tackles, 14 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his career at Penn State. In his four-year career, Windsor has been named second-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press twice (2018, 2019), as well as third-team All-Big Ten once by the conference coaches (2019).

Brown finished his Penn State career with 198 total tackles over four years, in addition to 14.5 tackles-for-loss, 11 pass deflections and 4.5 sacks. After his freshman season, he was named to BTN.com and ESPN’s All-Big Ten freshman team. Following his fourth and final season, he was named third-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches.

Reid and Gonzalez were selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl that kicks off today at 3:00pm at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Reid will play for the east team, while Gonzalez will not participate in the game.

Reid accumulated 125 tackles, 26 pass deflections, and seven interceptions over his four year career at Penn State. He was named to ESPN’s All-Big Ten freshman team after a solid freshman season.

Gonzalez proved to be a staple on the Penn State offensive line throughout his four year career, which is shown by his 43 consecutive starts to end his career. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the conference coaches and media following the 2019 season.

Dan Chisena participated in the Tropical Bowl as a member of the National team on January 12th. He brought in five catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns, which led to him being named the Tropical Bowl MVP.

Flacco does it again!



This time the @Towson_FB QB hits @PennStateFball wide receiver Dan Chisena for the long touchdown. pic.twitter.com/3sSV9ZVoqa — FloFootball (@FloFootball) January 12, 2020

