Penn State Hoops’ Seth Lundy Puts Together Another Solid Performance Against Ohio State

Last year, Penn State men’s basketball had a tough go of things to say the least. A 14-18 record that included an infamous 0-10 start in conference wasn’t something to be proud of, but there were some bright spots. The freshman trio of Rasir Bolton, Myles Dread, and Myreon Jones gave Penn State some hope for the future. While Bolton has since transferred to Iowa State, the growth of Dread and Jones into legitimate scoring options has added crucial depth and dimension to the Nittany Lions’ offense.

Pat Chambers hopes to see similar development from the freshman duo of Patrick Kelly and Seth Lundy, especially with stars Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins both in their senior year. With Kelly riding the pine for the entire season so far, it’s been Lundy who’s been getting much of the attention — and deservedly so.

The Roman Catholic High School product has seen decent minutes since the start of the season, and his playing time has only increased as the season has gone on. He’s coming off two straight starts as well in his team’s loss to Minnesota on the road and its crucial home victory against No. 21 Ohio State.

Lamar Stevens, who played with Lundy at Roman Catholic High School, knows the freshman as well as anybody. When it was made clear that Lundy would get the start once again against the Buckeyes, Stevens knew he had it in him.

“Honestly, I knew I didn’t have to [give him advice]. He’s a confident, confident person and at practice you could tell he was confident, just as a person he is, and I’ve always know that. Whether he played or didn’t play, he was going to be ready,” Stevens said.

Lundy was a big piece of Penn State’s win over Ohio State. In 27 minutes, he scored 12 points while going 3-6 from three. He also grabbed five rebound and nabbed two blocks. This was a similar stat line to his first career start against the Golden Gophers, where he scored a career-high 15 points with the same amount of rebounds and three pointers made/missed.

His box score against Ohio State is emblematic of what Lundy’s play has been all season. The freshman shoots the three ball with confidence, going an impressive 15-35 (42.9%) on the year. His smooth shooting stroke and solid mechanics give even more hope to his development.

Lundy’s skill as a rebounder and sharp defensive instincts have been noticeable as well, ever since the freshman’s first breakout game early in the season against Wagner. In just the second game of the year, he exploded off the bench for 12 points, seven rebounds, and a block, a stat line emblematic of his overall game.

This varied skill-set that Lundy brings to the table is something Stevens has noticed throughout the season.

“[Lundy]’s a guy that can guard multiple positions, he just plays so hard,” Stevens said. “Being a freshman, he’s already got a Big Ten ready body, so he’s able to come into the game and impact it with his rebounding, and he can shoot,” said Stevens.

Despite his great play and increased minutes, Chambers is still focused on his development as a player and where Lundy can grow his game — especially his shot selection and increasing his basketball IQ.

“I’d like to see him post up a little bit more. He shot a fadeaway [at one point], and I talked to him about it,” Chambers said. “I said, ‘You know we’re in the bonus. You know a fadeaway at this juncture of the game is not the best shot, you know, go to your left shoulder, little hook or drive the ball and try to get fouled or drive it and kick out for three. We can play through you if you make good decisions.'”

Lundy has also provided crucial minutes in place of Stevens, who’s been finding himself in foul trouble. The senior has been called for four fouls in three out of his last five games. But whenever he’s been called upon, the freshman has been ready to serve however and whenever he can. It’s a confidence that Stevens has noticed.

“He’s a super confident kid and he’s stepped up in big situations,” Stevens said. “Coach has put him in tough spots starting from the first game in Minnesota. He’s a special kid and I haven’t met many freshmen who are as confident and as ready as him when his number’s called.”

Chambers is still focused on Lundy’s development and won’t lock him into a starting role despite excelling in that position. Rather, he’ll be played however his coach needs him.

“If he can continue to play well, and play with confidence, which we will give him, but he’s got to defend, he’s going to rebound, he’s got to stop fouling, but his role is going to be what it is,” Chambers said.

With a spot in the NCAA Tournament still a possibility for the Nittany Lions, Lundy’s continued growth and performance will be crucial for the team moving forward. Despite staying focused on Lundy’s growth and potential over his stellar play recently, Chambers appears to share in the hype that is slowly building around yet another promising Roman Catholic alum in the BJC.

“As long as he continues to have a growth mindset and keeps learning, he’s only going to get better,” Chambers said.

