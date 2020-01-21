PSU news by
Oregon Hires Former Penn State Offensive Coordinator Joe Moorhead To Same Role

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
1/21/20 1:38 pm

Former Penn State football offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has been hired by Oregon to fill the same role. His hire comes a few weeks after he was fired as head coach by Mississippi State.

“I’m extremely excited and very appreciative of Coach [Mario] Cristobal for this opportunity,” Moorhead said in a release. “I’m looking forward to helping build on the great success the program has already had and I can’t wait to experience game day in Autzen Stadium.”

Moorhead failed to impress as the head coach of Mississippi State, with an overall record of just 14-12 over two seasons. After a solid first season that included an 8-5 record and an Outback Bowl appearance, Moorhead and the Bulldogs followed it up with a highly disappointing 2019 campaign with a 6-7 record and a Music City Bowl loss to Louisville.

Despite his shortcomings with Mississippi State, Moorhead is still a highly regarded offensive mind, with a lot of that having to do with his success as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. The Nittany Lions averaged 37.6 and 41.6 points per game in 2016 and 2017, respectively, under Moorhead. This is after averaging just 23.2 points per game in 2015 before he arrived.

Moorhead will inherit a Ducks offense that was fourth in the Pac-12 in yards per game and second in points per game. With star quarterback Justin Herbert entering the 2019 NFL Draft, Moorhead will be tasked with running the offense with a first-time starter at the position. A positive for Moorhead is that Oregon’s strong run game is here to stay, with running backs CJ Verdell and Travis Dye returning.

