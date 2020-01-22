Penn State Hoops To Be Featured On Fox All-Access

Penn State men’s basketball will become the first Big Ten team to be featured on FOX Sports’ All-Access program for its showdown with Illinois at the Bryce Jordan Center, the team announced Wednesday on Twitter.

The all-access program is a live, uninterrupted, commercial-free production from tip-off to the final buzzer that debuted in 2016. The program also features each team’s head coach wearing a microphone both on the sidelines and in the locker room to showcase the inter-workings of each team’s programs.

This behind-the-scenes look should be familiar to Penn State football fans after James Franklin’s program was featured on HBO’s 24/7 College Football this fall. HBO’s camera crews followed around the Nittany Lions throughout the week leading up to their game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium, which ended in a 35-7 victory for Penn State.

Penn State and No. 21 Illinois will join teams like Creighton, Xavier, and Colorado as programs to be showcased on the All-Access show this year. The game is slated for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, February 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

As far as the nearer future is concerned, Pat Chambers’ program will take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., and you’ll be able to watch the action on the Big Ten Network.

