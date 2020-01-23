Pat Freiermuth, Micah Parsons Named To ESPN’s 2020 Way-Too-Early All-America Team

Penn State football stars Pat Freiermuth and Micah Parsons landed on ESPN’s 2020 Way-Too-Early All-America team, which was released Thursday morning.

Freiermuth emerged as one of the best tight ends in college football in 2019 after hauling in 43 receptions for 507 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned himself second-team All-Big Ten honors with his breakout sophomore season.

“[Freiermuth is] equally effective as a run-blocker, making him a tough matchup for any defense,” ESPN’s senior writer Chris Low wrote.

Pat Freiermuth legally owns the whole state of Tennessee after this play. Sorry, we don't make the rules. pic.twitter.com/SLoswUSWHA — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 28, 2019

Freiermuth will return to Penn State for his junior season in 2020, likely as quarterback Sean Clifford’s go-to target. The tight end will attempt to improve on his already impressive sophomore season while trying to climb up 2021 NFL Draft boards.

ESPN predicts Parsons, on the other hand, will also be a 2020 All-American after he received the same honor in 2019. The standout linebacker burst onto the scene this season as one of the best in all of college football. He accumulated 109 tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, five pass deflections, and four forced fumbles on his way to earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

“The 6’3″, 245-pound Parsons is an impact player on every down and one of the surest tacklers in the game,” Low wrote.

Game-changing play from Micah Parsons and Garrett Taylor. pic.twitter.com/xvkrL65mKX — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 28, 2019

Like Freiermuth, Parsons will also return to Happy Valley for his junior season in 2020.

