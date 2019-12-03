Thirteen Penn State Football Defenders, Special Teamers Earn Big Ten Postseason Honors

Thirteen Penn State football defensive players and special teamers have received All-Big Ten honors, as voted on by the media and the conference’s coaches.

Congratulations to these Nittany Lions on receiving All-B1G defensive honors, as selected by #B1GFootball coaches & media!



: https://t.co/lEZZeA846J

#WeAre pic.twitter.com/EACRj3dF2Z — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 3, 2019

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Micah Parsons earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, defensive lineman Shaka Toney was named second-team All-Big Ten, and linebacker Cam Brown, defensive tackle Robert Windsor, and cornerback Tariq Castro-Field were named third-team All-Big Ten.

This is Gross-Matos’ second straight season receiving an All-Big Ten First Team bid. He played in 11 games this season and accumulated 39 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. The junior standout will take his talents to the NFL, as he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft Tuesday night.

Micah Parsons has had a dominant season at the linebacker position in his first season as the full-time starter. Parsons has totaled 95 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and three sacks. His great performances made him the Big Ten’s linebacker of the year and landed him a spot on Pro Football Focus’ All-American team.

Cam Brown accumulated the highest tackle total of his career with 69 tackles on the season to go along with 5.5 tackles-for-loss. Robert Windsor has tallied 39 tackles and four tackles-for-loss in his senior campaign. Tariq Castro-Fields collected 49 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions this year.

Honorable mentions for All-Big Ten Team’s include safeties Garrett Taylor and Lamont Wade, linebacker Jan Johnson, cornerback John Reid, punter Blake Gillikin, kicker Jake Pinegar, and return man KJ Hamler.

