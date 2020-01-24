PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Penn State

Gov. Wolf Proposes $2.35 Million In Funding For Invent Penn State As Part Of Innovation-Focused Budget Proposal

By Anthony Colucci
1/24/20 3:14 pm

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is proposing to provide $2.35 million in funding to Invent Penn State as part of a large spending initiative focused on technology and innovation programs. The initiative, which would be part of the 2020-21 state budget, would total $12.35 million and support education, workforce development, and economic development.

The proposed funding was initially requested in Penn State’s 2020-21 budget proposal and still requires approval from the Pennsylvania General Assembly as part of the commonwealth’s forthcoming budget package.

“We need to do something to help Pennsylvania help itself before we lose any more ground to our competitor states in an area where we absolutely should be a leader,” he said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“We can not afford to fall behind. There are so many things Pennsylvania has done and we need to recapture that innovative pioneering spirit…We’ve lost the mojo that we had once and this is how we get it back.”

Invent Penn State would be one of four organizations to receive the funding as part of the initiative, along with the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority, the Industrial Resource Centers, and the PREP network.

In a statement, the university said the funding funding would enable Penn State to expand its entrepreneurship programming and pilot four new innovation hubs in underserved areas of the state. Currently, there are 21 innovations around the Commonwealth in areas where Penn State campuses are located. Together, they support more than 2,500 entrepreneurs.

“Penn State is grateful to Governor Wolf for his strong leadership in support of technology and innovation programming that will help to grow jobs, provide new opportunities, and keep talented people and their bright ideas in Pennsylvania,” University President Eric Barron said in a release. “This proposal illustrates the potential benefits of public-private partnerships for the state’s economy, and is a great example of the university’s land-grant mission in action.”

If the proposal is approved, it’d be another monumental feat for Invent Penn State, which received $2 million in funding from PNC and the university two years ago. Its State College division is also awaiting construction of its new 85,000-square-foot building on Burrowes Street.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

New WRs Coach Updates Wardrobe During Epic Florida Recruiting Trip

There’s going to be a comedy written about Sean Spencer, Ja’Juan Seider, and Taylor Stubblefield’s wild adventures recruiting in Florida one day.

Overheard On Zeno’s Bathroom Walls

How Penn State Wrestling’s Jarod Verkleeren Is Overcoming Type 1 Diabetes On The Mat

Overheard On Zeno’s Bathroom Walls

“Get your shit together. Get it all together, and put it in a backpack. All your shit.”

The Official Onward State Senior Bucket List: As Told By Our Readers

For seniors, spring semester means the end of an era. What’s on your bucket list?

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend