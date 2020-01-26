Ring In 2020 With Blue & White Society

Students can come celebrate the start of a new decade with Blue & White Society at Ring in 2020.

Ring in 2020 will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Hub, and will feature free casino games, food, giveaways and a chance to win a special prize.

“Ring In is one of my favorite events of the year because we have the opportunity to celebrate the new year, the new semester and in this case, the new decade!” said Joe Balay, director of events for Blue & White Society. “We will have food, casino games like black jack and slot machines, airbrush tattoos, a balloon artist and giveaways. Blue & White Society is turning 20 years old in 2020 so we are extra excited and hope to see you there!”

Follow the Blue & White Society on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for event updates. Sponsors of this celebration include the Penn State Alumni Association and University Park Allocation Committee. This event is free and open to the public.

The mission of Blue & White Society is to enhance student life at Penn State through diversified experience, with an emphasis on service to the community, civil leadership, tradition, and outreach while establishing the foundation of a lifelong commitment to the University as members of the Penn State Alumni Association.

