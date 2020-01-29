AEPi Suspension Modified To Allow On-Campus Recruitment Activities
Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct has modified the terms of its interim suspension against Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity to allow recruitment with several restrictions, the university announced in a statement Wednesday.
The fraternity was placed on interim suspensions last week after police received a third party report of four brothers sexually assaulting another student at the house on Wednesday, January 15
Under the new terms, AEPi can still participate in Zone Days, but recruitment activities must be held on campus, with a representative from Penn State’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance present, and an educational consultant from the fraternity’s International Headquarters present. Social events with or without alcohol are still banned.
In a statement, a Penn State spokesperson said these restrictions will remain in place until the university completes its investigation.
