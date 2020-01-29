AEPi Suspension Modified To Allow On-Campus Recruitment Activities

Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct has modified the terms of its interim suspension against Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity to allow recruitment with several restrictions, the university announced in a statement Wednesday.

The fraternity was placed on interim suspensions last week after police received a third party report of four brothers sexually assaulting another student at the house on Wednesday, January 15

Under the new terms, AEPi can still participate in Zone Days, but recruitment activities must be held on campus, with a representative from Penn State’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance present, and an educational consultant from the fraternity’s International Headquarters present. Social events with or without alcohol are still banned.

In a statement, a Penn State spokesperson said these restrictions will remain in place until the university completes its investigation.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.