PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Greek Life

AEPi Suspension Modified To Allow On-Campus Recruitment Activities

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
1/29/20 11:42 am

Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct has modified the terms of its interim suspension against Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity to allow recruitment with several restrictions, the university announced in a statement Wednesday.

The fraternity was placed on interim suspensions last week after police received a third party report of four brothers sexually assaulting another student at the house on Wednesday, January 15

Under the new terms, AEPi can still participate in Zone Days, but recruitment activities must be held on campus, with a representative from Penn State’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Compliance present, and an educational consultant from the fraternity’s International Headquarters present. Social events with or without alcohol are still banned.

In a statement, a Penn State spokesperson said these restrictions will remain in place until the university completes its investigation.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Penn State Wrestling Outlasts Nebraska In Back-And-Forth Dual

Penn State wrestling needed all ten bouts to do it, but the Nittany Lions held off upset-minded Nebraska on Friday night in a wild, back-and-forth dual, winning 20-18.

Gov. Wolf Proposes $2.35 Million In Funding For Invent Penn State As Part Of Innovation-Focused Budget Proposal

New WRs Coach Updates Wardrobe During Epic Florida Recruiting Trip

The Im-Pasta-ble Has Been Done: Power Ranking Dining Hall Pasta

Which dining hall has perfected the classic Italian dish? The pasta-bilities are endless!

Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Continue To Lead Penn State Hoops With ‘Mamba Mentality’

Penn State men’s basketball’s head coach and star player have been following the mantra of Kobe Bryant all season long.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend