AEPi Fraternity Placed On Interim Suspension Pending Sexual Assault Investigation

Gareth Brangan | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
1/22/20 10:59 am

Penn State has placed Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on interim suspension while the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the State College Police Department investigate reports of a sexual assault at the house involving four brothers, according to a statement.

As part of the suspension, AEPi loses all the privileges of recognized student organizations, including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and social events.  

Police received an online submission Tuesday that four brothers had sexually assaulted a student sometime on January 15. No identities were disclosed in the third-party tip.

In a statement, the university said the fraternity’s national organization has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation. Additional sanctions may result depending on the outcome of the inquiries.

Last semester, Chi Phi fraternity was suspended temporarily while police investigated the death of a 17-year-old at a College Ave. house reportedly occupied by member. The chapter was reinstated after the individual’s death was ruled an accident.

Anthony Colucci

