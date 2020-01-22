AEPi Fraternity Placed On Interim Suspension Pending Sexual Assault Investigation

Penn State has placed Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity on interim suspension while the university’s Office of Sexual Misconduct Prevention and Response and the State College Police Department investigate reports of a sexual assault at the house involving four brothers, according to a statement.

As part of the suspension, AEPi loses all the privileges of recognized student organizations, including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in university-wide functions, and social events.

Police received an online submission Tuesday that four brothers had sexually assaulted a student sometime on January 15. No identities were disclosed in the third-party tip.

In a statement, the university said the fraternity’s national organization has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation. Additional sanctions may result depending on the outcome of the inquiries.

Last semester, Chi Phi fraternity was suspended temporarily while police investigated the death of a 17-year-old at a College Ave. house reportedly occupied by member. The chapter was reinstated after the individual’s death was ruled an accident.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.