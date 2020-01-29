You Can Name Penn State’s Supercomputer
Penn State’s supercomputer needs a new name, and the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS ) wants your help in coming up with a creative new name with which to “re-christen” it.
The supercomputer, currently named the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences Advanced Infrastructure (ICDS-ACI), serves many functions at Penn State, driving research efforts in various areas such as outer space and atoms. The goal of supercomputing is to advance all areas of science and engineering.
“Supercomputing provides a platform by which scientists from different disciplines can collaborate and answer questions that are important across fields,” said assistant professor of chemistry and ICDS co-hire Edward O’Brien in a release.
In O’Brien’s lab, supercomputing allows him and his team to model processes essential to biology and chemistry and reach insights that couldn’t otherwise be achieved.
The ICDS, formerly the Institute for CyberScience, was created for current and future upgrades in supercomputing, which the University put $60 million toward in 2012. Ideas for the new name can be submitted here. The deadline for submissions is February 9.
“There is one thing that can match the power of our supercomputer — and that’s the creativity of Penn State’s students, faculty, alumni and friends,” ICDS Director Jenni Evans said in the release. “We are eager to find out what Penn State’s finest can come up with.”
