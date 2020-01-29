PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

You Can Name Penn State’s Supercomputer

By Andy Mollenauer
1/29/20 4:07 am

Penn State’s supercomputer needs a new name, and the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences (ICDS ) wants your help in coming up with a creative new name with which to “re-christen” it.

The supercomputer, currently named the Institute for Computational and Data Sciences Advanced Infrastructure (ICDS-ACI), serves many functions at Penn State, driving research efforts in various areas such as outer space and atoms. The goal of supercomputing is to advance all areas of science and engineering.

“Supercomputing provides a platform by which scientists from different disciplines can collaborate and answer questions that are important across fields,” said assistant professor of chemistry and ICDS co-hire Edward O’Brien in a release.

In O’Brien’s lab, supercomputing allows him and his team to model processes essential to biology and chemistry and reach insights that couldn’t otherwise be achieved.

The ICDS, formerly the Institute for CyberScience, was created for current and future upgrades in supercomputing, which the University put $60 million toward in 2012. Ideas for the new name can be submitted here. The deadline for submissions is February 9.

“There is one thing that can match the power of our supercomputer — and that’s the creativity of Penn State’s students, faculty, alumni and friends,” ICDS Director Jenni Evans said in the release. “We are eager to find out what Penn State’s finest can come up with.”

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

The Im-Pasta-ble Has Been Done: Power Ranking Dining Hall Pasta

Which dining hall has perfected the classic Italian dish? The pasta-bilities are endless!

Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Continue To Lead Penn State Hoops With ‘Mamba Mentality’

Penn State men’s basketball’s head coach and star player have been following the mantra of Kobe Bryant all season long.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend