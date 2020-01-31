Penn State Football Best-Represented College Program In Super Bowl LIV

With five Nittany Lions listed on active rosters for Sunday, Penn State Football takes the crown as the most-represented college football program in Super Bowl LIV.

Are we surpised? Not one bit. The biggest football game of the year wouldn’t be complete without a little blue and white.

Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas will play for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Anthony Zettel, Kevin Givens, and Robbie Gould round out the representatives for the San Francisco 49ers.

The next-most number of representatives from a university program in Super Bowl LIV is four — coming from fellow Big Ten power Iowa.

As of conference championship weekend, a Nittany Lion was guaranteed to win the Super Bowl, as nine Penn State players remained on the four rosters in the AFC and NFC championship games.

Zettel, Givens, and Gould advanced to the Super Bowl after the 49ers made short work of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 19. While Givens, who was recently promoted to the 49ers’ active roster, didn’t play in his team’s 37-20 victory, Zettel registered one tackle and Gould converted three field goals and four extra point attempts.

In the Chiefs’ 35-24 Super Bowl berth-clinching victory over the Tennessee Titans, Wisniewski and Lucas both played, with the former starting and the latter registering a solo tackle. Wisniewski, who won the Super Bowl in 2018 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, will make his second career Super Bowl appearance.

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will be nationally televised on FOX.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]