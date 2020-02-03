PSU news by
Penn State Football’s Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas Win Super Bowl LIV

Mitchell Wilston | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
2/3/20 4:00 am

Penn Staters Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas won Super Bowl LIV as members of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. After trailing the San Francisco 49ers 20-10 going into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the closing minutes to be crowned Super Bowl champions.

Wisniewski was a pivotal part of the Kansas City offense line this postseason, as he started every game and played every offensive snap. Lucas’ impact has come on special teams for the Chiefs, with him playing the majority of the special teams snaps this postseason.

For Wisniewski, this is his second career Super Bowl win, with the other coming as a member of the the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago. Similar to this postseason, Wisniewski started every postseason game for the Eagles during their Super Bowl run.

It was guaranteed that a Nittany Lion would come out of this game a Super Bowl Champion, as Penn State was the best-represented college program in the Super Bowl with five players total.

Despite coming out on the losing end, kicker Robbie Gould did everything he could to ensure a 49ers victory. He converted all of his field goal attempts and extra points, accounting for eight San Francisco points.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

