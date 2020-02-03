Penn State Football’s Stefen Wisniewski, Jordan Lucas Win Super Bowl LIV
Penn Staters Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas won Super Bowl LIV as members of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. After trailing the San Francisco 49ers 20-10 going into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the closing minutes to be crowned Super Bowl champions.
Wisniewski was a pivotal part of the Kansas City offense line this postseason, as he started every game and played every offensive snap. Lucas’ impact has come on special teams for the Chiefs, with him playing the majority of the special teams snaps this postseason.
For Wisniewski, this is his second career Super Bowl win, with the other coming as a member of the the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago. Similar to this postseason, Wisniewski started every postseason game for the Eagles during their Super Bowl run.
It was guaranteed that a Nittany Lion would come out of this game a Super Bowl Champion, as Penn State was the best-represented college program in the Super Bowl with five players total.
Despite coming out on the losing end, kicker Robbie Gould did everything he could to ensure a 49ers victory. He converted all of his field goal attempts and extra points, accounting for eight San Francisco points.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State Wrestling Roars Back With 40-3 Win Over Maryland
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Iowa on Friday, No. 2 Penn State wrestling got back to its winning ways on Sunday when the Nittany Lions returned to Rec Hall and beat Maryland 40-3.
Remembering The Man Who Struggles To Remember
Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease, and unfortunately it has hit my grandfather. I want to share his memories of Penn State before it becomes lost to the world.
Send this to a friend
Comments