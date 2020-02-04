Roar Zone Named One Of College Hockey’s Top Student Sections

The Roar Zone was named one of the best student sections in all of college hockey, in part courtesy of its reputation for being one of the rowdiest student sections in the NCAA. It appeared on a list of the top nine student sections, along with perennial powers like Cornell and Northeastern.

Founded in 2013, the Roar Zone at Pegula Ice Arena was created when Penn State became a Division I team. Its steep bleachers behind the visiting team’s net hold more than 1,000 students when filled to capacity. The crowd in the Roar Zone has been widely known across college hockey to have a rowdy atmosphere and soul-crushing chants.

The Roar Zone does not stick to the traditional Penn State chants you might hear in Beaver Stadium, instead choosing ones that are designed to get under the opposing team’s skin. Imagine being a goalie with 1,000 people behind you screaming “It’s all your fault!” It’s not an easy task.

This past weekend, an attendance record of 6,475 was set at Pegula Ice Arena thanks to a sold-out student section for the White Rush game against Notre Dame.

NEW ATTENDANCE RECORD



A special thank you to all 6⃣,4⃣7⃣5⃣ fans who came to the #HockeyValley White Rush on Saturday night and became a part of @PegulaIceArena history!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/A0InKYbBGW — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 2, 2020

Along with the Roar Zone, Minnesota’s Ice Box was the only other Big Ten student section to make the list. The Roar Zone will be back in action when Penn State kicks off its two-game weekend series against Minnesota on February 21 at Pegula Ice Arena.

