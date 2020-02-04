PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Roar Zone Named One Of College Hockey’s Top Student Sections

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Frankie Marzano
2/4/20 4:06 am

The Roar Zone was named one of the best student sections in all of college hockey, in part courtesy of its reputation for being one of the rowdiest student sections in the NCAA. It appeared on a list of the top nine student sections, along with perennial powers like Cornell and Northeastern.

Founded in 2013, the Roar Zone at Pegula Ice Arena was created when Penn State became a Division I team. Its steep bleachers behind the visiting team’s net hold more than 1,000 students when filled to capacity. The crowd in the Roar Zone has been widely known across college hockey to have a rowdy atmosphere and soul-crushing chants.

The Roar Zone does not stick to the traditional Penn State chants you might hear in Beaver Stadium, instead choosing ones that are designed to get under the opposing team’s skin. Imagine being a goalie with 1,000 people behind you screaming “It’s all your fault!” It’s not an easy task.

This past weekend, an attendance record of 6,475 was set at Pegula Ice Arena thanks to a sold-out student section for the White Rush game against Notre Dame.

Along with the Roar Zone, Minnesota’s Ice Box was the only other Big Ten student section to make the list. The Roar Zone will be back in action when Penn State kicks off its two-game weekend series against Minnesota on February 21 at Pegula Ice Arena.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Frankie Marzano

Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Drake Bell To Perform At The Phyrst March 16

The singer and former Nickelodeon star will perform an acoustic set at the Phyrst in downtown State College Monday, March 16.

Sean Spencer Leaves Huge Void In Fabric Of Penn State Football With NFL Move

Sean Spencer was as authentic as they come in the coaching ranks and Penn State football won’t be the same without him.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend