Final Fridays Debut As Change From Old Late Night Programming

The Office of Student Activities is offering a new slate of free events for students to take part in this semester. The series, known as Final Fridays, includes events on and off-campus on the final Friday of every month, just as the name suggests.

Students are invited to kick off their weekends with events like tubing at Tussey Mountain. The first Final Friday was held last month and included escape rooms and a roller rink.

While one Final Friday has already come and gone, there are still several others on their way. This semester’s list of events includes:

Snow Tubing at Tussey Mountain: 10-12 a.m., February 28

Bowling: 9 p.m., March 27

Boom Boom Bingo (Bingo Dance Party): 9 p.m., April 24.

For events off-campus, like the Tussey Mountain trip, transportation will be provided for students. Several pick-up stops will also try to be arranged so as to accommodate as many students as possible.

The idea for Final Fridays came from talking to students about the strengths and weaknesses of the old Late Night program. The Office of Student Activities compared student responses to programs other schools in the Big Ten and around the country were implementing for their own students. They wanted to find a better way to engage students with alternative, late-night activities.

“We want to have enough variety in the programs for people who are choosing on a case-by-case basis, so they have the freedom to just evaluate and drop in when they want,” Jeff Zapletal, assistant director of campus programming, said.

While Final Fridays are still new, there’s certainly a lot of hope for them to become more popular. Additional details for each event, along with registration information, can be found on OrgCentral under “Events.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

William Humphrey I am a junior digital print journalism major from Erie, PA.