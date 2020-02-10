Lamar Stevens Named Lute Olson Award National Player Of The Week

Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens was named the winner of the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week following his team’s victories over Michigan State and Minnesota.

Forward Lamar Stevens ( @LamarStevens11) named Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week. The Philadelphia senior led the Nittany Lions to 2-0 week a career-best 33 vs. Minnesota & team-high 24 at No. 16 Michigan State. https://t.co/gLTeLWV8lz #ClimbWithUs — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) February 10, 2020

The Lute Olson Award, which is named after Hall of Famer and former University of Arizona coach Lute Olson, recognizes the best player in college basketball each season. Stevens is also named to the 30-man Lute Olson Award midseason watchlist.

Each week during the regular season, one player receives recognition for their individual prowess over the past seven days. Stevens won the week 14 award after leading Penn State to two more wins, increasing the Nittany Lions’ win streak to six.

Stevens scored 24 points in an historic victory on the road against Michigan State; on Saturday, a 33 point performance in front of a sellout crowd against Minnesota brought Penn State to 18-5 on the season and second in the Big Ten standings. Stevens and Co. jumped nine spots in the AP poll from last week, and now hold the No. 13 spot.

Penn State will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to West Lafayette to face Purdue. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m., and it’ll be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

