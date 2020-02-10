Lamar Stevens Named Lute Olson Award National Player Of The Week
Penn State men’s basketball star Lamar Stevens was named the winner of the Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week following his team’s victories over Michigan State and Minnesota.
The Lute Olson Award, which is named after Hall of Famer and former University of Arizona coach Lute Olson, recognizes the best player in college basketball each season. Stevens is also named to the 30-man Lute Olson Award midseason watchlist.
Each week during the regular season, one player receives recognition for their individual prowess over the past seven days. Stevens won the week 14 award after leading Penn State to two more wins, increasing the Nittany Lions’ win streak to six.
Stevens scored 24 points in an historic victory on the road against Michigan State; on Saturday, a 33 point performance in front of a sellout crowd against Minnesota brought Penn State to 18-5 on the season and second in the Big Ten standings. Stevens and Co. jumped nine spots in the AP poll from last week, and now hold the No. 13 spot.
Penn State will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to West Lafayette to face Purdue. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m., and it’ll be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Bryce Jordan Center Felt Like A Basketball School
The first sell-out crowd in nearly 10 years powered Penn State men’s basketball to a big win and, more importantly, showcased the community’s ability to rally around a program that’s earned its fair share of support.
Penn State Hoops Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll
This is the highest ranking the Nittany Lions have received in the AP poll during Pat Chambers’ tenure as head coach.
Send this to a friend
Comments