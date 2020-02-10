Penn State Hoops Ranked No. 13 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State men’s basketball has climbed up nine spots to No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

JUST IN: @PennStateMBB moved up nine spots to No. 13 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll. pic.twitter.com/HfpBqY0x4p — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 10, 2020

The Nittany Lions are now on a six-game win streak, as they defeated Michigan State on the road and took care of Minnesota in front of a sold out BJC on Saturday afternoon. Lamar Stevens led Penn State on offense in both games. The senior finished with 24 points against the Spartans, along with two steals and a block, and had a career-high 33 points against the Golden Gophers while shooting 11-21 from the field.

This is the highest ranking Penn State has ever received in the AP poll since it worked its way up to No. 9 during the 1995-1996 season in which it lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Arkansas. Before this week, the highest ranking Pat Chambers has ever earned as Penn State’s head coach was when the Nittany Lions made their way to No. 20 last month.

Penn State is among three other teams from a stacked Big Ten conference ranked in this week’s poll, including No. 9 Maryland, No. 21 Iowa, and No. 22 Illinois. The Terrapins are now in first place in the conference after taking down the Illini on Friday night, while the Nittany Lions sit just behind in second place with an 8-4 conference record.

Chambers’ squad hasn’t lost a game since it fell to Minnesota on January 15, but a tough test lies ahead in Purdue. The Nittany Lions will take on the Boilermakers at their home court in the Mackey Complex, where they currently boast a 10-2 record. That game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

