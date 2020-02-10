WNBA Commissioner, Barstool Sports CEO Headline 2020 Penn State Sports Business Conference

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini will travel to Happy Valley in March as keynote speakers at the 2020 Penn State Sports Business Conference, the conference announced Monday.

Englebert will kick off the conference as its morning keynote speaker on Friday, March 20. She will hare about her time with Deloitte, a professional services company in the United Kingdom, and her impact on the WNBA.

Nardini will be featured that afternoon as the lunchtime speaker. As CEO of one of the fastest-growing sports companies, she plans to share some of her experiences at Barstool. She worked at Microsoft, Yahoo!, and AOL before joining Barstool in 2016.

Since its inception in 2018, the Sports Business Conference has featured a wide variety of keynote speakers. In 2018, CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment Kim Pegula highlighted the conference, while Serial Entrepreneur Mark French and former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook headlined the event in 2019.

The two-day conference will kick off on Thursday, March 19 with an opening reception being held at Beaver Stadium, followed by an all-day conference at the Nittany Lion Inn on Friday, March 20. The conference aims to provide Penn State students the opportunity to pursue a career in the sports industry by interacting with established professionals.

Students who are interested in attending the conference can purchase tickets here. Student tickets are $35, while professional (read: non-student) tickets are $90. Tickets must be purchased before sales end on Tuesday, March 17.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Frankie Marzano Frankie is a freshman accounting major from Long Island, NY. You can probably recognize him as the typical Italian-American with slicked back black hair. He is an avid fan of the Rangers, Jets, Mets, and any Penn State athletics team. Follow him on Twitter @frankiemarzano for obnoxious amounts of Penn State and Rangers content.

The Bryce Jordan Center Felt Like A Basketball School The first sell-out crowd in nearly 10 years powered Penn State men’s basketball to a big win and, more importantly, showcased the community’s ability to rally around a program that’s earned its fair share of support.