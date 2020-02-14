PSU news by
Former Penn State Football Player Spice Adams (Cream E. Biggums) To Dominate NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Anthony Adams
By Jim Davidson
2/14/20 4:01 am

Some Penn Staters may remember Anthony “Spice” Adams as one of the program’s many standout linemen, but current Happy Valley residents know him as an always-fashionable, always-funny, and prolific social media personality.

Adams spent four seasons in Happy Valley. He graduated from Penn State and was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent three years in California before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2007, and retired from the NFL in 2011 with a total of 278 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Since then, he’s dominated social platforms with his unique comedic character studies, unforgettable laugh, and unbelievable dance moves.

Adams has created a plethora of memorable characters, but one stands out from the rest. You’ve probably seen him — sports goggles tight, orange uniform a blur as he fires threes toward the net and across your feed.

That character is Cream E. Biggums, and he’ll finally have his chance to shine Friday night when he steps onto the court under Coach Stephen A. Smith in the NBA Celebrity All Star Game.

Biggums didn’t just walk into the lineup next to Chance the Rapper and Quavo. Friday’s appearance is the reward of hours of training that have all been documented through the glory of Twitter and Instagram.

This man has been ready for months. He’s the type of player that goes home after practice just to train some more.

It’s gonna take a triple-team effort from Bad Bunny, Hannibal Burress, and Kane Brown just to keep Cream under 30. Shaq could barely handle the Spice.

But Cream is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been a star for awhile, signing his first shoe deal three years ago.

Biggums combines this entrepreneurial spirit with a desire to pass his talents on to the next generation. In this ad for his one-hour camp that will only set you back 17 easy payments of $59, he describes coaching Giannis Antetokounmpo and teaching the young star his signature move: The Cream E Step.

Come to @creamebiggums 1 hour camp in 2021!! Start today!! 17 payments of $59! Ask @giannis_an34!!! He took Cream’s class and in one session he could be a potential Hall of Famer!!

You can watch Cream and Co. shine tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

