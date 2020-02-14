Former Penn State Football Player Spice Adams (Cream E. Biggums) To Dominate NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Some Penn Staters may remember Anthony “Spice” Adams as one of the program’s many standout linemen, but current Happy Valley residents know him as an always-fashionable, always-funny, and prolific social media personality.

Adams spent four seasons in Happy Valley. He graduated from Penn State and was selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent three years in California before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2007, and retired from the NFL in 2011 with a total of 278 tackles and 10.5 sacks.

Since then, he’s dominated social platforms with his unique comedic character studies, unforgettable laugh, and unbelievable dance moves.

Adams has created a plethora of memorable characters, but one stands out from the rest. You’ve probably seen him — sports goggles tight, orange uniform a blur as he fires threes toward the net and across your feed.

That character is Cream E. Biggums, and he’ll finally have his chance to shine Friday night when he steps onto the court under Coach Stephen A. Smith in the NBA Celebrity All Star Game.

Yooooooooooo!!!! That man @creamebiggums is playing in the @nba Celebrity All Star Game!!!!! It’s about to go down!!! The plethora and barrage of moves will be on display Feb 14th!!!#RufflesCelebGame pic.twitter.com/LRiWEPxKtR — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) February 5, 2020

Biggums didn’t just walk into the lineup next to Chance the Rapper and Quavo. Friday’s appearance is the reward of hours of training that have all been documented through the glory of Twitter and Instagram.

My man @creamebiggums out here getting inspired by these workout videos.



He getting ready just in case he gets a call for the playoffs!!



I think Cream did the drills better cause he did more reps and he had more moves and a better music selection.



What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/yIZn8iV7Si — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) April 18, 2018

This man has been ready for months. He’s the type of player that goes home after practice just to train some more.

It’s gonna take a triple-team effort from Bad Bunny, Hannibal Burress, and Kane Brown just to keep Cream under 30. Shaq could barely handle the Spice.

That man @SHAQ didn’t want it wit me!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z3x85N8T6g — Cream E Biggums (@creamebiggums) April 1, 2018

But Cream is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s been a star for awhile, signing his first shoe deal three years ago.

BREAKING: Cream Biggums gets new shoe deal #CreamBiggums pic.twitter.com/vZXxxL4BzN — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) March 9, 2017

Biggums combines this entrepreneurial spirit with a desire to pass his talents on to the next generation. In this ad for his one-hour camp that will only set you back 17 easy payments of $59, he describes coaching Giannis Antetokounmpo and teaching the young star his signature move: The Cream E Step.

You can watch Cream and Co. shine tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.