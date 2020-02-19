PSU news by
American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Tweets Support For THON

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/19/20 4:03 pm

Chelsea F.C. star, United States Men’s National Team captain, and Hershey, Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic encouraged his twitter followers to donate to THON Wednesday.

Pulisic previously said that he would have attended Penn State had he not moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund’s youth team at 16 in 2015. He scored 13 goals in 90 appearances for the German side over four seasons.

The winger hasn’t played for Chelsea in almost two months due to injury, but began his career in the Barclay’s Premier League by scoring five goals and notching two assists in 16 appearances for former England star Frank Lampard’s team.

THON begins this Friday, February 19 when dancers stand at 6:00 p.m.

We dance in two!

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

