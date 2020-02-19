American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Tweets Support For THON
Chelsea F.C. star, United States Men’s National Team captain, and Hershey, Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic encouraged his twitter followers to donate to THON Wednesday.
Pulisic previously said that he would have attended Penn State had he not moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund’s youth team at 16 in 2015. He scored 13 goals in 90 appearances for the German side over four seasons.
The winger hasn’t played for Chelsea in almost two months due to injury, but began his career in the Barclay’s Premier League by scoring five goals and notching two assists in 16 appearances for former England star Frank Lampard’s team.
THON begins this Friday, February 19 when dancers stand at 6:00 p.m.
We dance in two!
