American Soccer Star Christian Pulisic Tweets Support For THON

Chelsea F.C. star, United States Men’s National Team captain, and Hershey, Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic encouraged his twitter followers to donate to THON Wednesday.

Penn State Dance Marathon (@THON ) is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world! Their efforts will culminate in a 46-hour dance marathon in an effort to conquer childhood cancer. Please consider supporting their efforts by donating today! https://t.co/mQTOi16prs pic.twitter.com/6jmcoDaIUz — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) February 19, 2020

Pulisic previously said that he would have attended Penn State had he not moved to Germany to play for Borussia Dortmund’s youth team at 16 in 2015. He scored 13 goals in 90 appearances for the German side over four seasons.

The winger hasn’t played for Chelsea in almost two months due to injury, but began his career in the Barclay’s Premier League by scoring five goals and notching two assists in 16 appearances for former England star Frank Lampard’s team.

THON begins this Friday, February 19 when dancers stand at 6:00 p.m.

We dance in two!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

How Have Orgs Adapted To THON’s New Fundraising Restrictions? As THON weekend approaches, a fundraising year like no other in THON history wraps up.