Ten Songs That Will Be Overplayed At THON 2020

With 46 hours to fill and thousands of people to please, THON DJs and performers are tasked each year with creating a mix that pleases *almost* everyone. From TikTok bops to classic rock, here are the top ten songs that have a chance of being overplayed this weekend in the Bryce Jordan Center:

10. “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown

3…2..1…Dancers, GIT UP! “The Git Up Challenge” took over social media last summer. Since Penn Staters love a good line dance, they should expect to see some boot-scootin’ at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

9. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

This list is mostly composed of today’s hits, but this song deserves a spot here for two reasons. First, the title of “Don’t Stop Believin’” is very on-brand for THON. Second, with this year’s theme being “Journey Together” it just makes sense to overplay a song written by a band named Journey.

8. “Lights Up” by Harry Styles

In the version of this post from 2014, “Best Song Ever” by One Direction was listed as a song in contention to be overplayed at THON. Since then, we no longer have One Direction, but fans within the BJC can drown their sorrows in some new Harry Styles.

7. “ME!” By Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

While writing this article, fellow staffer Alysa Rubin suggested this song because of the positive vibes she gets from it. Her direct quote: “I imagine confetti falling from the sky, everyone dancing, and lots of rainbows. Isn’t that what THON is all about?”

Is Taylor Swift #FTK?

6. “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

“Dance Monkey” checks in as the first TikTok song on the list. Penn State students have had an immense presence on the TikTok For You Page. I can only imagine what they will create this weekend.

5. “ROXANNE” by Arizona Zervas

*Sigh* Another TikTok song. TikTok is taking over students’ free time as well as THON.

5. “Lottery (Renegade)” by K Camp

You’ve been waiting for this. If you don’t know this dance by now, you are living under a rock. I have seen students Renegade-ing in the HUB, on their way to class, and even in the library. Next stop, the BJC. If the line dance is going to reference any TikTok song, it will 100% be Renegade.

3. “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo

The truth does unfortunately hurt and, despite what I believe, this song can in fact be played too many times. Oh, that breaks my heart.

2. “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, and Young Thug

Old Town Road ruled the radio waves this spring and I wouldn’t be surprised if this little tune reaches its max capacity of being overplayed throughout the weekend. Plus, how could Penn State not pay tribute to Mason Ramsey after his surprise visit during THON 2019.

1. ANY Jonas Brothers Song

Do I even need to explain?

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Dana June Nunemacher Dana is a true freshman, who may be studying journalism...depends on the week. She is from the 570 and her favorite Office quote is "DID I STUTTER". Her passions in life include drinking unsweetened iced tea and spreading her love for agriculture (yee haw)! Ask Dana about storming the field at the 2016 White Out because that was her peak. Send any cow pictures or complaints to [email protected]

How Have Orgs Adapted To THON’s New Fundraising Restrictions? As THON weekend approaches, a fundraising year like no other in THON history wraps up.