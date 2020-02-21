I Spy: THON 2020 Edition

Spending 46 hours in the BJC will take a toll on anyone, even with entertainment from local dance groups, banner races involving the Mario Brothers, and surprise performances from popstars like Daya. So, we’re here to help.

What can you find with your little eye? Try your best to locate these quirky little things and watch the time pass:

1. Three Inflated Balloons

Technically, balloons are prohibited during THON weekend. R&R committee members patrol the stands and floor of the BJC on the look out for these bad boys. But despite their best efforts, a handful of them will usually sneak their way into the building.

Your job is to find at least three balloons floating their way through the stands and on the floor. We won’t tell you where to look though because a) that would ruin the point of the game and b) we ain’t snitches.

2. A THON Org Using Their Letters To Spell Out A Word Other Than Their Own Name

All Greek organizations and many other THON orgs bring life-sized cutouts of their letters to the BJC stands every year. However, as we start to ween our way into the later hours of the weekend, many orgs spell out words other than their own.

3. The Wave

While this is more of an event and not necessarily an object to spot, it still counts. Those situated in the stands love to start the wave. Much like the line dance, it helps keep you moving throughout the weekend.

4. Funky Sunglasses

No shades? In this case, big problem. Do your best to spot the funkiest pair of sunnys that you can find. Don’t settle for boring aviators or overpriced Ray Bans. Find something unique, like lego sunglasses or animal shaped ones — the weirder, the better.

5. TikTokers

With the explosion of the social media app TikTok, TikTokers (a.k.a. the people who actively make videos and upload them to the app) are everywhere. Keep your eyes peeled for a spontaneous “Renegade” or “Get the Gat.”

6. Double Bandana Guy And/Or Girl

Over the past few years, bandanas seem to have popped onto the scene as the new “tutus.” They’re simply everywhere — on heads, wrapped around necks, and even tied around arms.

Though sighting a bandana isn’t all that hard, sighting someone wearing two at the same time is not too common.

7. Someone Walking Around The Concourse With A Huge Sign

Years ago, there was the “Free Hugs” guy who would walk around the concourse offering free hugs to passersby. Today, there is…? Honestly, I don’t know who’s out there walking around the BJC with a giant sign, but I’m sure someone is.

8. Pink Fuzzy Hats

One certain THON org is known for sporting these puppies THON after THON. Do you know who they are? If not, keep your eyes peeled for them.

9. Someone Wearing A Light Up Necklace

Everyone knows about the various organizations’ light up signs, but how often do you spot someone lighting themselves up?

10. Water Gun Fight

One of the cutest parts about attending THON is getting to see all of the little trinkets and gizmos people bring along with them to keep the fun alive. A popular item many keep packed away in their fanny packs is a water gun.

Watch out for two (or more) spectators getting back at each other with some water filled fun.

Bonus: James Franklin

He’s out there somewhere.

About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]