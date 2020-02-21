Penn State Hoops Makes Stop At THON During The Climb

It didn’t take long for the first surprise visitors to show up at THON 2020.

Some Penn State men’s basketball players appeared on the floor at THON to mingle and take pictures with fans ironically just after the line dance was debuted with the line, “Say it with me, B-BALL SCHOOL.” The TOP-TEN RANKED “Hardwood Lions” will be playing it cool and out of town later this weekend as they travel to play Indiana.

Fans formed a line to snap a picture with Lamar Stevens, senior small forward, the author of “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey To Happy Valley.”

Mike Watkins, senior power forward, who just put up a double-double against Purdue, decided to take out the Sharpie and sign various items for fans.

The line continued for snaps with Stevens who just recently earned Big Ten player of the week.

John Harrar, junior power forward and King of Delco, and Myreon Jones, sophomore guard, also walked around the floor greeting excited basketball fans.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics Your THON 2020 line dance lyrics are here.