THON 2020 Weekend Weather Forecast

It’s officially THON weekend. And while the majority of the student body will be dancing inside the Bryce Jordan Center, the sun will be shining down on the rest of State College according to AccuWeather.

Friday

Friday will be the coldest day of the weekend with a high of 36 degrees. But it should still be a pleasant and sunny run through the Human Tunnel for dancers.

If you’re rolling into the BJC after sunset, it will be a bit more frigid at 24 degrees, but there’s still no indication of extreme weather conditions. So dress accordingly when you show up for your midnight shift.

Saturday

Saturday will bring the sun to State College and have a high of 45 degrees. Enjoy the time between shifts outside and soak up some Vitamin D. Who knows when you’ll get another opportunity like this one?

Once the sun sets, a parka may be necessary because it will be hitting 26 degrees.

Sunday

On the final day of THON, participants will get to walk out of the BJC to a high of 50 degrees. Celebrate the end of the 46 hours in the sunshine and a t-shirt.

About the Author

Riley Davies Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

