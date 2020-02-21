THON Hygiene Essentials

Before THON kicks off, take a minute to stop by the store to pick up some little things that will drastically improve your cleanliness, health, and overall experience this weekend. All products listed are under $10, and will fit into drawstrings or fanny packs.

Mini Deodorant

Please… just, please. I don’t think I should have to say anything else.

Aquaphor Lip Balm

If you have never used this before, I am so sorry. It’s way better than Vaseline and will keep your lips moisturized even at your most dehydrated moments.

Listerine Breath Strips

A great way to discreetly freshen your breath. The taste is also pretty intense, so they’ll perk you up a bit if you feel yourself starting to fade into delirium.

Colgate Wisps

If you are in need of a more rigorous clean, look no further. I recommend using these in the bathroom so you can throw them away after use.

Motivational Kleenex

‘Nuff said.

Antibacterial Wipes

You can use them to disinfect your hands after eating your favorite BJC foods, but don’t forget to give your phone the occasional wipe-down, too.

Emergen-C

Coming in at $9.99, this is the most expensive thing on the list, but it’s worth it. I’d recommend drinking it twice this weekend. All you have to do is pour it into water, and then stir/ shake it. Each packet contains 1,000mg of Vitamin C, in addition to other antioxidants and electrolytes. It’s an instant immune system boost that you can keep using after THON, too.

Mini Lotion

With this particular lotion, a little goes a long way. You’ll have plenty for the whole weekend.

2-in-1 Eyeliner and Star Stamp

Glitter is banned at THON this year, so spice up your look with this dual-ended eyeliner and star-shaped stamp. You can use it on your face or body.

Mascara

If you do not already have a go-to mascara that won’t smear everywhere when you (inevitably) sweat, this one is super affordable. I don’t recommend taking your favorite mascara to THON anyway, because you could lose it.

About the Author

Grace Carlisle Grace is a junior majoring in Print and Digital Journalism with a minor in Spanish. You know Remember the Titans? Yea, that's where she went to high school. She loves makeup, true crime, museums, watching sitcoms, and most importantly ~pasta~. She holds a firm belief that mayonnaise is the best condiment, and that anyone who doesn't like it is insane. Weirdly really good at making soups. Sushi enthusiast. Music taste ranges from Fleetwood Mac to Ariana Grande. Lover of old Kanye West. R.I.P. Mac Miller.