THON Hygiene Essentials
Before THON kicks off, take a minute to stop by the store to pick up some little things that will drastically improve your cleanliness, health, and overall experience this weekend. All products listed are under $10, and will fit into drawstrings or fanny packs.
Please… just, please. I don’t think I should have to say anything else.
If you have never used this before, I am so sorry. It’s way better than Vaseline and will keep your lips moisturized even at your most dehydrated moments.
A great way to discreetly freshen your breath. The taste is also pretty intense, so they’ll perk you up a bit if you feel yourself starting to fade into delirium.
If you are in need of a more rigorous clean, look no further. I recommend using these in the bathroom so you can throw them away after use.
‘Nuff said.
You can use them to disinfect your hands after eating your favorite BJC foods, but don’t forget to give your phone the occasional wipe-down, too.
Coming in at $9.99, this is the most expensive thing on the list, but it’s worth it. I’d recommend drinking it twice this weekend. All you have to do is pour it into water, and then stir/ shake it. Each packet contains 1,000mg of Vitamin C, in addition to other antioxidants and electrolytes. It’s an instant immune system boost that you can keep using after THON, too.
With this particular lotion, a little goes a long way. You’ll have plenty for the whole weekend.
2-in-1 Eyeliner and Star Stamp
Glitter is banned at THON this year, so spice up your look with this dual-ended eyeliner and star-shaped stamp. You can use it on your face or body.
If you do not already have a go-to mascara that won’t smear everywhere when you (inevitably) sweat, this one is super affordable. I don’t recommend taking your favorite mascara to THON anyway, because you could lose it.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
What Goes Into Creating The THON Line Dance?
Before Dancer Relations captains are called to the stage or you can have iconic lines like “Blast off, BJC!” and “Ignite, Electrify, Come on, Lions show your pride!”, months of planning go into the creation of the THON line dance.
From First Grade To THON 2020: Two Best Friends’ Journey To Dancing
“I can’t imagine dancing with anyone else.”
Send this to a friend
Comments