Easy, Last-Minute Ways To Raise Money For THON

THON is officially two weeks away, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to donate.

THON organizations and individuals alike are in a scramble to rake in those last few bucks FTK, but there are still plenty of ways to help — and some are a few taps away.

FOTO & Ohana Wii Tournament

THON orgs FOTO and Ohana are holding a Wii tournament from 12-6 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in 60 Willard. Participants will compete for the sheer glory of winning. And prizes. You can either donate $5 per person and play on a team or individually or give $10 per person and compete in WiiSports and MarioKart. In order to enter, you must pay in cash by 12 p.m. on Friday, February 7. Find more info and register on the event’s Facebook page.

FIJI & Sigma Kappa Pancake Breakfast

Head over to the FIJI fraternity house (319 North Burrowes Road) for an all-you-can-eat-pancake breakfast on Sunday, February 9 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Since the house is conveniently located on campus, it will be easy to swing by if you’re on the west side of campus or downtown — for just $6! Find out more on the event’s Facebook page.

SOPi Valentines Flower Sale

From Wednesday, February 12 to Friday, February 14, stop by table 6 in the HUB to pick up a rose or two for that special someone between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. A single rose will go for $4, two for $7, and a bundle for only $5. You can order your roses in advance under the tickets tab on the event’s Facebook page.

FIJI & Sigma Kappa Pasta Dinner

Need some after-class sustenance that’s cheaper than almost any decent meal downtown? Donate $10 and get all-you-can-eat pasta, bread, drinks, salad, and dessert at the FIJI fraternity house on Tuesday, February 11 from 5-8 p.m.

Buy Something At Lions Pride

Twenty percent of any in-store or online purchase at Lions Pride will go to THON until February 23. There’s no minimum purchase amount, so even the smallest buy helps. Lions Pride is located downtown at 112 East College Avenue. You can check out its online store here.

Tweet The Hashtag #6abcFTK

For each tweet containing the hashtag above, 6abc News will donate $1 to THON. The fundraising campaign will remain in effect until the hashtag’s been shared 5,000 times.

Make a difference in the life of a child. Post with #6abcFTK and 6abc will donate $1 to THON. https://t.co/UrYC5T1h0n pic.twitter.com/ROoRNbJnBd — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 3, 2020

Like This Picture

Jerpa Jeans and Eclipse are making it easy. For every like on the below Instagram post, the jeans company will donate 10 cents to THON. The picture has amassed more than 3,500 likes so far. It may seem small, but every dime counts — especially with THON just around the corner.

DonorDrive

Don’t forget, DonorDrive pages will likely be shared left and right on social media these next two weeks. Supporting your friend’s organizations is never a bad idea, especially when it’s FTK.

The world’s largest student-run philanthropy event will be held February 21-23. Be there or be square.

About the Author

Grace Carlisle Grace is a junior majoring in Print and Digital Journalism with a minor in Spanish. You know Remember the Titans? Yea, that's where she went to high school. She loves makeup, true crime, museums, watching sitcoms, and most importantly ~pasta~. She holds a firm belief that mayonnaise is the best condiment, and that anyone who doesn't like it is insane. Weirdly really good at making soups. Sushi enthusiast. Music taste ranges from Fleetwood Mac to Ariana Grande. Lover of old Kanye West. R.I.P. Mac Miller.