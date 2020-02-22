Cash Cash To Perform At THON 2020

Electronic music group Cash Cash took the stage at THON 2020 on Saturday after the pep rally. The trio of DJ brothers is the second major act to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend — one that THON had hinted about shortly before the pep rally began.

Cash Cash took the stage around 10:10 p.m. The trio is best known for hits like “Take Me Home” ft. Bebe Rexha and “All My Love” ft. Connor Maynard. The brothers’ most recent work was single “Meant It” ft. Wrabel, which came out earlier this year. They’ve also worked with artists like Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, and Katy Perry.

Like Daya, who performed Friday night, Cash Cash was booked courtesy of PNC, which is one of THON’s sponsors.

This is the second year in a row that THON has hosted two big-name acts, as Daya and Cash Cash follow in the footsteps of Andy Grammer and Mason Ramsey.

