Second Surprise Act Planned For THON 2020 After Pep Rally
The surprises never end at THON.
As rumors of a second surprise act swirled around the Bryce Jordan Center, THON tweeted that spectators should stick around the building after the evening’s Pep Rally. THON hinted at who the surprise guest might be by narrowing it down from all the musical acts in the world to the 70 who performed at Ultra Music Festival last summer.
This marks the second year in a row that THON has booked not one, but two big-name acts for the weekend. Singer and songwriter Daya already stopped by for a concert on Friday night.
Last year, Andy Grammer and Mason Ramsey performed FTK.
Like Daya, this performance will be courtesy of PNC.
Based on a quick glimpse of the Ultra lineup (full list here), potential guests include The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, David Guetta, and Deadmau5.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available, but for now, get ready to watch the greatest dynasty in Penn State history take the stage at tonight’s pep rally and follow along with our live blog and ongoing social media updates.
