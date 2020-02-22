While You Were Sleeping: What Happened At THON 2020 Overnight

If you weren’t among the many who packed the Bryce Jordan Center stands overnight and opted for a restful night of sleep instead, good morning.

Here’s what went down at the BJC while you were away.

Slides of Strength

Image: George Liu

THON’s first Slides of Strength gave a much-needed and much-deserved boost to dancers early Saturday morning.

LowJack Rips Through Classic Set

The local bar band favorite brought its fiddle-heavy style to THON in a set laden with classic rock hits.

Field Day Hour

Field Day Theme Hour has begun at #THON2020! pic.twitter.com/OOKsOrTw3W — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020

Speaking of classic, THON took it back to elementary school gym class with these colorful parachutes.

OPP Mopped the Floor

Although OPP maintained its strategy of dividing the floor into thirds, the actual mopping techniques used underwent a slight, but efficient change this year. https://t.co/32uZbXjvxp — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020

This year’s strategy features a cross-wave convo that was devastating to dirt.

A Capella Series

Pennharmonics, Shades of Blue, and other Penn State a capella groups kept the vocal vibes going at the BJC.

THON Committee Guides

: R&R

: Dancer Relations

: Donor/Alumni Relations



Our complete guide to each committee's t-shirt colors will help you navigate THON weekend. https://t.co/9sIdZxYEsW — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 22, 2020

Not sure why your friend in THON’s R&R committee is wearing red? Check out our guide to committee shirts and responsibilities.

Alternative Breakfast

If you’re looking for something other than a croissant breakfast sandwich or a bagel at the BJC to start day two, you’re out of luck. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of options. It’s time to branch out.

Hydration

Dancers remained hydrated THON 2020’s second water social.

