While You Were Sleeping: What Happened At THON 2020 Overnight

Samuel Brungo | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/22/20 7:10 am

If you weren’t among the many who packed the Bryce Jordan Center stands overnight and opted for a restful night of sleep instead, good morning.

Here’s what went down at the BJC while you were away.

Slides of Strength

Image: George Liu

THON’s first Slides of Strength gave a much-needed and much-deserved boost to dancers early Saturday morning.

LowJack Rips Through Classic Set

Lowjack Blazes Through Hard Rocking Set At THON 2020

The local bar band favorite brought its fiddle-heavy style to THON in a set laden with classic rock hits.

Field Day Hour

Speaking of classic, THON took it back to elementary school gym class with these colorful parachutes.

OPP Mopped the Floor

This year’s strategy features a cross-wave convo that was devastating to dirt.

A Capella Series

Pennharmonics, Shades of Blue, and other Penn State a capella groups kept the vocal vibes going at the BJC.

THON Committee Guides

Not sure why your friend in THON’s R&R committee is wearing red? Check out our guide to committee shirts and responsibilities.

Alternative Breakfast

Alternative Breakfast Options On The BJC Concourse

If you’re looking for something other than a croissant breakfast sandwich or a bagel at the BJC to start day two, you’re out of luck. But that doesn’t mean you’re completely out of options. It’s time to branch out.

Hydration

Dancers remained hydrated THON 2020’s second water social.

