An Ode To Creamery Ice Cream For Providing Me With Sweet Nourishment At THON

Shall I compare thee to the Dippin’ Dots stand charging deprived patrons $7 a pop? I think I shall.

As a spectator at THON, if you’re planning to spend any extended amount of time in the BJC, you have to prepare yourself to drop at least twenty bucks on food. The prices at the food stands are nothing short of outrageous.

Thankfully, buried among the $4 soft pretzels and $10 chicken baskets, there lies some cheaper options. The beloved grilled cheese stand serving up piping hot sammys for only $3 is a personal favorite.

However, I’m here today to talk about an unsung hero that rarely gets the attention it deserves — Creamery ice cream at THON. For those unaware, spectators can purchase Creamery ice cream minis for only $4 and full pints for $7.

That’s right, folks, only $4 for a mini. But let’s get back to the important stuff, like proving to you why Creamery ice cream is so far above and beyond Dippin’ Dots.

For one, the Dippin’ Dots stand only has a couple of flavor options, like Cookies n’ Cream and Rainbow, while the Creamery ice cream booth has so, so many more. Plus, by the third day of THON, the only Dippin’ Dots flavors left are Rainbow and Cotton Candy — not ideal.

Not to add salt to the wound, but Dippin’ Dots servings only come in one size, large, which means if you want some Dots you have to shell out a full $7 for them. There is no in between.

On the flipside, the Berkey Creamery stand has over 10 flavors. (Yes, I too am amazed). Its flavors range from Alumni Swirl to Death by Chocolate to Peachy Paterno. As a spectator with limited food options to begin with, the sheer variety of options is enough to get your mouth watering.

One of the best parts about the Creamery ice cream stand is the ice cream’s rich, delicious, creamy flavor. Personally, I opted for the Peanut Butter Swirl pint. It hit the spot and gave me that boost of energy only sweet, delicious treats in too-much-to-eat amounts can. In fact, I had so much left over that I ended up sharing some of it with my fellow bloggers on press row.

So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you Berkey Creamery ice cream stand. As I prepare to enter the final few hours of THON, I’m glad that I could count on you to get me through it all.

Anytime I pass by your counter, a faint smile takes over my face. I can’t help it. You make my THON food experience so much better, as I’m sure you do for thousands of other spectators in the BJC.

About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]