The Earth Turns, Water Is Wet, & Nothing Compares To THON Grilled Cheese

There is, perhaps, no greater simple food than the grilled cheese sandwich. It is perfection, immaculate in every way. Bread, butter (mayo if you want to take things up a notch) and cheese. Simple, comforting, quick, and delicious. Pair it with tomato soup and you have a meal for every season.

It is a tale as old as time. There are so many dining options at THON every year — from regular stadium fare like chicken baskets and hot dogs to Dippin’ Dots and Bakery goods to hoagies and Chinese food. But they’re all wallet killers, slowly draining your bank account worse than textbooks and bar tabs.

Cheap eats are a must, and at the THON grilled cheese stand, you can get a grilled cheese and tomato soup for $3 each, meaning that a filling breakfast/lunch/dinner/whatever is just six bucks away.

The stand is at its normal spot this year, right next to gate A and across from portal two. It was strangely absent from the councourse on Friday, but it came back in glory on Saturday and continues to be a beacon for starving THONers well into Sunday.

There’s still time to grab yours. The sandwiches themselves are as fundamentally sound as ever. Oooey gooey neon orange cheese in between slices of finely buttered white bread. You can’t mess that up.

But it’s the soup that could be improved, as without the necessary dunks of grilled cheese, the flavor is lacking. Is it too much to ask for quality soup to go with our finely crafted, tin-foil-wrapped sandwiches? We have Grilled Chee in the HUB, maybe take a page out of its book and add a nice squirt of basil pesto sauce on top after you ladle in the velvety smooth concoction.

It’s not much, but it would make a world of difference. All your need is a couple squirt bottles of the stuff and you’re good to go. Step things up, grilled cheese stand. Great artists can provide quality work consistently, but truly great artists constantly reinvent themselves in order to push boundaries. The sandwich is there; now be the change you wish to see in the world, folks.

About the Author

Matt Paolizzi Matt is a junior majoring in Secondary Education and minoring in Philosophy. He's a Philly sports fan, which causes him existential dread on the daily coupled with a deep distaste for the current state of Star Wars. Send him death threats at [email protected] and follow @m_paolizzi on Twitter for a near constant supply of second-hand embarrassment.