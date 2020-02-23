THON 2020 Spectator BINGO
Spending hours on end in the Bryce Jordan Center stands can be tiring, and you can only jump around to hype remixes for so long.
If you’ve already completed our I Spy and THON 2020 trivia challenges, try your hand at our THON 2020 Bingo Board. If you find five in a row too quickly, go for the whole board — the choice is yours.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Sunday
Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON
Cash Cash To Perform At THON 2020
The surprises never stop at THON!
Send this to a friend
Comments