THON 2020 Spectator BINGO

Sammy Stevens | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
2/23/20 6:56 am

Spending hours on end in the Bryce Jordan Center stands can be tiring, and you can only jump around to hype remixes for so long.

If you’ve already completed our I Spy and THON 2020 trivia challenges, try your hand at our THON 2020 Bingo Board. If you find five in a row too quickly, go for the whole board — the choice is yours.

Emma Dieter

Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

