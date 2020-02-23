PSU news by
THON

[Watch] THON 2020: What’s In Your Fanny Pack?

By Riley Davies
2/23/20 9:03 am

While THON-goers agree that a colorful fanny pack is a must-have, the ideal packing list differs from wearer to wearer.

Some opt for utility, stuffing it with food, deodorant, or cash. Others focus on entertainment and phone accessories, like headphones.

We took to the concourse to see what we could find in the fanny packs of the BJC at THON 2020. Watch below:

About the Author

Riley Davies

Riley is a sophomore studying Public Relations from Orange County, CA. You understandably may be questioning why she is at Penn State and to be quite frank, so is she. She loves dogs, Creamery lemonade, and going to Trader Joe's. You can reach her at [email protected] or follow her on twitter @rileyydavies for retweets of dogs.

Comments

