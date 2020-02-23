[Watch] THON 2020: What’s In Your Fanny Pack?
While THON-goers agree that a colorful fanny pack is a must-have, the ideal packing list differs from wearer to wearer.
Some opt for utility, stuffing it with food, deodorant, or cash. Others focus on entertainment and phone accessories, like headphones.
We took to the concourse to see what we could find in the fanny packs of the BJC at THON 2020. Watch below:
