Where Would You Go With THON’s Free Trip Raffle Prize?

THON’s Supply Logistics committee is running a booth on the concourse of the BJC near section 103 where spectators can enter a raffle to win prizes.

For a donation of just $5, those who purchase tickets enter for a chance to win either a Penn State football jersey signed by Joe Jonas, a trip anywhere in the world for $4,000 funded by the Alumni Association, and a Dell tablet. And while a signed Joe Jonas jersey or Dell tablet are undeniably fantastic prizes, the $4,000 trip to anywhere in the world kind of takes the cake.

We spent some time early Sunday morning asking people on the concourse where they would go if they won the $4,000 trip funded by the Alumni Association. Here’s what they said:

Maddie Wolfe: Zimbabwe

“I want to go to Zimbabwe and do an African safari. My family was going to go there a couple of years ago and we didn’t end up going. So, it’s still a new place that I want to go and I only have two more continents to go to. Africa’s one of them, so I want to check that one off.”

Abby Gilvary: Barcelona

“If I had $4,000 to go somewhere I’d probably go to Barcelona. I’d go there just because I’ve never been to Europe before, and I have a lot of friends who are studying abroad there, so I could go and visit them. I’ve just heard it’s a really cool place to visit. It has a lot of fun, exciting things to do. A lot of culture, so I’d probably go there.”

Paige Henry: Greece

“I’d probably go to Greece just because that’s always been my big bucket-list place to go. I feel like there’s not really any study abroad [programs] there. It’s not just like a place that my family would ever go to, and it doesn’t seem like I’m ever going to go. And it’s definitely something you have to financially prepare for too, if you’re not winning $4,000.”

Tim Dion: Rome

“I’d probably go to Rome because my brother is abroad there right now. It’s got a lot of historic attractions. I’ve just heard good things.”

Zach Zellhart: Germany

“I would probably go on a two or three-week trip all around Germany. I’ve always wanted to visit the country and I feel like the best way to do it is to visit all of it. It would just be a pretty cool trip to take.”

