Lion Ambassadors Celebrate 150 Years of Connections, Mentorship, and Legacy with Alumni Association for Founder’s Day 2020

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (Feb. 24, 2020) – Penn State Lion Ambassadors will host their annual Founder’s Day Celebration in the HUB along with a museum in the Hintz Family Alumni Center in the evening.

Founder’s Day will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 12-2 p.m. in the HUB with a museum from 7-9 p.m. in the Hintz Family Alumni Center. Lion Ambassadors will be celebrating 150 years of the Penn State Alumni Association.

Founder’s Day is a time to celebrate the 150 years of connections, mentorship, and legacy that the alumni association has provided Penn State,” said Lion Ambassador, Zack Durnack. “We are excited to promote to our students the incredible meaning of being a part of the Penn State Family!”

At the event in the HUB, there will be music, games, and cupcakes. At the evening event at the Hintz, there will be a museum of many university archives and special collections. Founder’s Day is free and open to the public.

The Penn State Lion Ambassadors are the student alumni corps of the Penn State Alumni Association who aim to communicate the University’s history, personality and traditions to students, alumni and friends through tours and programming. Founded in 1981, the Lion Ambassadors serve as an important facet of student outreach for the Alumni Association. For more information, visit www.lionambassadors.com.

