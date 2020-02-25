All The Deals THON Dancers Can Take Advantage Of This Week

Forty-six hours, $11,696,942.38, and one eventful weekend later, THON 2020 has officially come to an end. More than 700 dancers took the floor of the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend to show what cancer cannot do, and some local businesses and organizations around town want to say thanks for their efforts.

If you danced in THON 2020, be sure to take advantage of some of these deals while you can. You did an amazing thing #FTK, and your efforts should be rewarded.

The Phyrst

The Phyrst is offering all dancers free cover for the entire week, as long as they wear a special “FTD” (For The Dancers) bracelet. Dancers can get this bracelet from Phyrst staff by showing their dancer number at the door.

The bar is also hosting a slew of THON favorite bands, as well. It’s FTD week, baby!

Legion of Blue

Thinking about attending Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game against Rutgers? All dancers who bring their dancer number will receive free Creamery ice cream athe game.

Jax

Dancers can claim half-off any shareable at Jax Bar anytime from Tuesday-Thursday. So, if you’ve been meaning to check out sex trivia night, there’s no better time to do it.

BRGR

Dancers can bring their bibs to the new College Ave. burger joint that warranted a line dance shoutout for a free side and drink with the purchase of a burger. Committee members can receive the same deal by showing their bracelets.

Campus Dining

A final showing of #FTK support comes in the form of a free meal for all dancers on Tuesday, February 19 from Campus Dining. Dancers who bring their bib will receive a free all-you-care-to-eat meal at any one of the five on-campus locations.

Did we miss anything? Email Emma Dieter for inclusion so dancers can take advantage of every opportunity to get some free swag after sacrificing 46 hours of sleep and much of their sanity.

