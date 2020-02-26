Jon Rothstein Releases Slogan For Penn State Hoops
The wait is over for Penn State basketball.
No, the Nittany Lions aren’t in the NCAA tournament just yet. But they added an important line to a resume that already includes a 20-7 record and road wins against Michigan, Michigan State, and Purdue: a Rothstein-ism.
Jon Rothstein, the CBS insider known for his social media shtick of tweeting the same things over and over again about months of the year and college basketball teams, has finally given Penn State one of his famed slogans. While the analyst did hint at possible saying for the Nittany Lion during the premiere of his new YouTube show “STUFFED,” about two weeks ago, Penn State fans had to wait until Pat Chambers was featured on the show Tuesday night to get one.
Without further ado the Nittany Lions’ slogan is: “Pat Chambers. Bring on Everest.”
The CBS insider even had a shirt prepared for the head coach with the slogan on it, while Chambers had a perfect coincidental lead in to the saying. The head coach was describing his “climb” mantra and even explained how during the climb to the top, “you’re never going to reach Everest.”
With that, Rothstein pulled out the shirt. He’ll now be prepared to tweet the slogan after every Penn State win.
Rothstein’s announcement didn’t come without a bit of poking and prodding from Penn State fans. We even had a few suggestions of our own for him, to which he took notice.
With a slogan to their name, the Nittany Lions will try to bounce back from their two-game skid against Rutgers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26 at the Bryce Jordan Center. That game can be watched on the Big Ten Network.
